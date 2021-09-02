MONTREAL -- A Montreal Superior Court has authorized a mother to have her 12-year-old child vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the father's opposition.

The child's father was opposed to the vaccination against the novel coronavirus arguing in court that the vaccine was only experimental and that it caused significant side effects.

He also argued that his son's condition did not allow him to receive the vaccine because he is overweight and because he had a previous allergic reaction to penicillin when he was younger.

The child's pediatrician told the court that he did not see any contraindication to the vaccine in his case and that he recommended it to all his patients.

In fact, the 12-year-old wanted to be vaccinated so he could play soccer and see his grandparents, court documents say.

Judge Aline U.K. Quach found that the father had failed to convince her that the child's medical condition should stop him from receiving the vaccine. The father also failed to convince her of the seriousness of his allegations and fears.

Based on the recommendations of Quebec's public health department, the child's pediatrician's expert opinion and the best interests of the child, the court authorized the mother to have her child vaccinated without the father's authorization.