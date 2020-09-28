MONTREAL -- As detected cases of COVID-19 rise in the province, Quebec said that access to screening for the disease could be denied to some people.

Symptomatic people and those who have been in contact with an infected person will be prioritized for screening, and those who wish to be tested, but who don't fall into these categories may be rejected.

This decision was made "in order to optimize the screening of people in whom the risk is higher of being infected," said the health ministry.



