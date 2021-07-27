MONTREAL -- Quebec has 73 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 376,901 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed there were no new deaths, a steady total of 11,240.

Hospitalizations are down by one, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 66.

Of those, 21 people are in intensive care; up by one.

To date, 364,858 people have recovered from the illness.

On July 25, a total of 10,106 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 75,899 more vaccinations in the province; 74,334 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,558 doses before July 26 for a total of 10,768,440 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 36,316 doses were given for a cumulative total of 10,804,756, or 73.2 per cent of the eligible population.

As of July 26, 6,211,831 Quebecers, or 83 per cent, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 4,581,423 people, or 61 per cent, have received two.

The province has received 13,272,169 vaccine doses so far.

A shipment of 1,043,640 Pfizer doses, of the 1,117,350 expected this week, were received Monday.