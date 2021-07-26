MONTREAL -- Starting Sunday, Quebecers will be able to order a beer later, and more people are welcome to attend events and festivals as deconfinement continues.

Premier Francois Legault tweeted Monday that as of Aug. 1, interior capacity for venues with assigned seating is now 250 and 500 for outdoor venues.

For large-scall rooms and festivals, the capacity is raised to 15,000 people outdoors and 7,500 indoors broken into 500-people sections.

Bar staff will now also be permitted to continue pouring drinks until 1 a.m. with establishments required to close at 2 a.m. 