MONTREAL -- As Quebec begins to gradually reopen with more people in parks, shops set to open in Montreal and more restrictions being lifted, public health authorities announced Saturday that 75 more people have died from the virus and there are 697 new confirmed cases.

There are now 3,940 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Saturday, and the total number of confirmed cases has reached 46,838.

The number of hospitalizations saw another decrease Saturday with 27 fewer patients for a total of 1,452. Of those in the hospital, there were four fewer in the intensive care ward than 24 hours ago with a total of 167.

The number of those who have recovered from the virus is now 14,044, an increase of 225 from Friday.

RESTRICTIONS BEING LIFTED

The government announced Friday that gatherings of up to 10 people from a maximum of three households are now permitted outdoors, but Quebec director of public health Horacio Arruda reminded Quebecers to maintain caution and respect physical distancing measures to avoid triggering more outbreaks.

"All that we've done to get to this point could (turn around) very fast," Arruda said.