MONTREAL -- As Quebec's VaxiCode passport for fully vaccinated citizens goes into effect for certain non-essential services, health officials reported a spike in numbers with 690 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Of the 690 cases, Quebec's Health Ministry says 503 of those had not received a vaccine, while 64 received one dose more than two weeks ago and 123 received both doses more than a week ago.

The number of active COVID-19 cases being monitored by the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) rose by 329 on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,729.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic is now 389,914, with 373,897 people who recovered from the disease.

The province also added two more deaths, bringing that total to 11,288 since March 2020.

Twenty-three people checked into a hospital in Quebec and 16 were discharged, meaning hospitalizations increased by seven. Of the new patients, 19 were unvaccinated and four received two doses of vaccine more than a week prior to being admitted to hospital.

There are now 138 patients receiving care in the province's hospitals. Of those, 40 people are in intensive care wards, an increase of four.

On Aug. 30, 20,854 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health care professionals administered 26,689 doses of vaccine, including 24,734 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 12,366,735 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec and 92,036 Quebecers received their jabs out of province.

Of those eligible to receive a dose, 6,488,573 people (86 per cent) have received one dose of vaccine and 5,932,989 (79 per cent) have received both.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ reported that there are 176 more confirmed COVID-19 variant cases, bringing the total number of variant cases to 9,752.

Of the new variants, Delta made up the majority of cases with 154 new (1,375 total), followed by 10 Beta (460 total), six Alpha (7,299 total) and six Gamma (618 total).