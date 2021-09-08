MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Wednesday that 600 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of infections to 394,452 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 600 cases, 473 people were unvaccinated, 36 had received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago and 91 had been double-vaxxed for more than a week.

The number of active cases rose by 165. In total, the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 5,625 active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, 377,531 Quebecers have recovered from the virus, an increase of 432.

The province reported three more deaths due to the disease. Since March 2020, 11,296 people in the province have died due to the novel coronavirus.

Twenty people were admitted into Quebec hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and 13 released, meaning the total number of hospitalizations is now 178, an increase of seven.

Of the 20 new patients, 14 were unvaccinated, one received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago, and five received both doses more than seven days ago.

Of the 178 patients in hospital, 71 people are in intensive care wards, an increase of three.

On Sept. 6, 21,000 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The day after Premier Francois Legault announced that all health-care workers in the province must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, 19,989 more vaccinations were administered, including 18,593 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 12,517,931 vaccinations have been administered in Quebec, and 125,891 doses have been administered to Quebecers out of province.

Of those eligible to receive a vaccine, 87 per cent of the population has received one dose, and 80 per cent has received both doses.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ reported 354 new Delta variant cases on Wednesday (8,299 total), in addition to 15 new Alpha variants (45,615 total).

In total, Quebec has reported 54,983 variant cases.

The INSPQ said the numbers of Alpha and Delta variants increased substantially as the numbers include sequencing and screening numbers combined rather than just sequencing numbers.