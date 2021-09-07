MONTREAL -- The Legault government announced that all health and social services workers in Quebec must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 or face suspension without pay.

Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday alongside Premier François Legault and his director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

The new mandatory vaccination requirement applies to public and private sectors workers and goes a step further from the previous mandate for only workers who deal with patients for more than 15 minutes. When asked by a reporter Tuesday whether it will apply to cleaning staff and security personnel in health-care settings, Dubé bluntly replied, "Everybody."

“Our health network is already under a lot of pressure, particularly in the Montreal region. We cannot, therefore, accept that workers put vulnerable people at risk,” said Dubé.

The health minister also announced that anyone visiting a hospital must present their vaccine passport.

The government, however, will make some exceptions. For example, an unvaccinated person who wishes to visit a dying loved one in a hospital will be allowed to enter the facility, according to the health minister.

Tuesday marked the first week since the province’s new VaxiCode vaccine passport was introduced, which is now required to access several non-essential services, such as bars, restaurants, theatres, and some sports activities, and other non-essential services.

The government has said that the use of the vaccine passport is meant in large to prevent another lockdown, and to keep businesses open in the midst of a fourth wave.

On Tuesday, the province reported 515 new COVID-19 cases as well as an increase of 24 new hospitalizations since Friday. The vast majority of the new cases (403) are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

The officials lambasted those filling up hospitals and taking the place of other people waiting for surgeries and other procedures at a time when there is a current shortage of nurses, particularly in the intensive care ward.

“Clearly, for non-vaccinated [people], you're taking the place of somebody that should be in your place,” the health minister said.

The premier said the government is “turning over every stone” to bring back some nurses to the health-care sector, including retired nurses.

“And it's not that we don't have enough beds. We have enough beds. But there's an overflow, it's full to the brim, because we don't have enough nurses so, of course, we are in a situation where we are looking at what we could possibly do,” he said.

Legault noted that in the past month, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 shot up from 55 to 171. The province has vaccinated 87 per cent of the eligible population with one dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday.

“It doesn't seem like a lot, 13 per cent, but it's hundreds of thousands of people,” he said. “Of course, we can't allow [those] thousands of people end up in our hospitals.”

More than 6,029,252 people, or 80 per cent of the eligible population, have received both doses.