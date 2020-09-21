MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 586 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with ten more hospitalizations as new cases continue to spike across the province.

New cases surged on Monday by more than 100 from the day before, when 462 new cases were reported.

The provincial total now stands at 68,128 cases of COVID-19.



Montreal reported 219 new cases for a total of 31,528, while the quebec City region reported 92 caes for a total of 3,061 and the Monteregie reaches a total of 10,014 after reporting 76 new cases.

There were no new deaths in the province from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, though public health officials said three more deaths that occurred between Sept. 14 and 19 were added to the tally, for a total of 5,804.

Ten more people were hospitalized with the disease, for a total of 148. Of them, 30 people are in intensive care, which is one less than on Sunday.

On Sept. 19, health-care professionals analyzed 23,126 samples which is 5,599 fewer than the number analyzed Sept. 18. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).







This is a developing story and will be updated.