MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 489 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 68,617.

One more death has been recorded in Quebec for a total of 5,805. Officials say the death took place sometime between Sept. 15 and 20.

Quebec reported an increase of 20 hospitalizations from Monday to Tuesday, for a total of 168. Of them, 28 are in intensive care, which is a decrease of two from the number reported 24 hours earlier.

As of Tuesday, 59,450 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is 319 more than the 59,131 reported on Monday.

On Sept. 20, Quebec performed analyses on 25,025 COVID-19 tests (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

After Quebec reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said the province has officially entered the second wave of the disease. Health Minister Christian Dube took to Twitter later Monday night to explain rules on private gatherings for Quebec regions in the "orange" zone of the province's regional alert system.

Dube will provide an update on COVID-19 in Quebec at 1 p.m. on Tuesday

