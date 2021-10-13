MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 512 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with seven more deaths.

There's been a net increase of seven people in hospital, with three more in intensive care.

The number of active cases remains below 5,000, a level it reached on Tuesday for the first time since August. As of Wednesday, the province has 4,982 active cases.

Of the new cases, 335 of the people infected weren't vaccinated, while 20 had received one dose and 157 were fully vaccinated.

There were a total of 21 new hospital admittances due to the virus, with 14 people discharged.

Of the newly admitted, more than half, 12, weren't vaccinated, while another eight were vaccinated and one was partially vaccinated, making the risk of hospitalization for the unvaccinated 25.6 times higher than for the fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 9,806 new vaccine doses were added to Quebec's tally, continuing a gradual average decrease over the last month.

CHAUDIERE-APPALACHES, LAVAL HARDEST HIT

The two regions in the worst situation right now are Chaudiere-Appalaches, with 110 active cases per 100,000 population, and Laval, with 103 active cases per 100,000.

All other regions are well below those two rates, including Montreal at 70 active cases, the Laurentides at 67, Lanaudiere at 65 and Nunavik at 62.

This is a developing story that will be updated.