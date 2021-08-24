MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 345 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the overall total number of cases to 385,465 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 235 of them (68 per cent) were unvaccinated, while 57 (17 per cent) received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago, and 53 (15 per cent) received both doses more than a week ago.

WATCH LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Quebec to outline details of vaccine passport

In total, 370,486 people have recovered from the illness.

There are now 3,696 active COVID-19 cases in the province, according to the Quebec Institute of Public Health. It is the second day in a row that active case numbers have dropped.

The province also added three deaths due to the virus, including two in the past 24 hours and one before Aug. 17. The total death count during the pandemic is now 11,283.

HOSPITALIZATIONS ON THE RISE

Hospitalizations rose by three on Tuesday, and there are now 102 patients in Quebec hospitals. Of those, 29 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

Quebec reports that 14 more people were admitted to a hospital and 11 were released. Of the 14, 79 per cent (11) were unvaccinated and three received two doses of vaccine more than a week ago.

In the past month, 165 Quebecers were admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment with 110 of those (67 per cent) unvaccinated, 20 (12 per cent) having received one dose of a vaccine and 35 (21 per cent) people received both doses before being admitted.

On Aug. 22, 12,351 samples were analyzed.

VARIANT TRACKER

Quebec added 80 confirmed variant cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of variant cases to 9,418.

Of those new cases, 76 were Delta (B.1.617.2), bringing the total number to 1,075.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health care professionals administered 32,597 more doses of vaccine, including 31,424 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 12,131,278 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec and 65,910 Quebecers got their jabs out of the province.

Of those eligible to receive a vaccine dose, 6,419,170 (85 per cent) people have gotten a first, while 5,751,039 (77 per cent) people have received both.

UPDATE ON VACCINES AND SCHOOLS

Quebec officials provided updates on the back-to-school plan, as well as give a vaccination update on Tuesday.

Education Minister Jean-Francoise Roberge said that Quebec students starting at Grade 1 will be required to wear masks at all times at school in nine regions including Montreal, Laval and Monteregie. He added that a rapid testing plan will be in place for those areas where vaccination rates or low or there is a greater risk of an outbreak.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will give a vaccination update at 3 p.m.