MONTREAL -- And with a whimper, it is ending.

Montreal has decided to end the state of emergency that first began March 27, 2020 at 4 p.m.

Citing a high vaccination rate and the upcoming implementation of the vaccine passport, the 17-month COVID-19-spurred state of emergency will go to an alert mode on Friday.

"The administration is now in a position to plan and carry out its emergency actions without depending on the exceptional powers of the local state of emergency," the release reads.

As a result, the various operations carried out under the local state of emergency have been transferred to regular processes enabling the city to continue its operations, it said.

Under the local state of emergency, the community loaned municipal sites and provided logistical assistance to open outdoor drop-in centres, food banks and emergency shelters to support people experiencing homelessness.

#COVID19 - L'agglomération de Montréal ne renouvelle pas l'état d'urgence sur le territoire et passera en mode alerte dès vendredi.



» https://t.co/gpiQhasM63 — Ville de Montréal (@MTL_Ville) August 23, 2021

When asked in July why the state of emergency was still in place, City of Montreal media relations officer Melanie Gagne told CTV News it was still necessary despite the positive direction of vaccinations and case rates.

"The consequences of the pandemic are still being felt and certain exceptional powers related to the declaration of a local state of emergency remain necessary in order to allow Montréal to pursue certain initiatives," said Gagne. "This includes measures to support people experiencing homelessness."

The city said in its release Monday that citizens must continue to practice vigilance in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus and obey health measures.

"Despite the lifting of the state of emergency, vigilance regarding the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic remains necessary," the release said. "Montreal reminds people of the importance of respecting health recommendations to limit the extent of the fourth wave."

Ottawa also ended its state of emergency in July.

The alert mode "allows for the coordination of instructions and communications between public health, the City Hall's general management and the Centre de sécurité civile."