MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 324 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and five new deaths.

The numbers announced Monday are down from Friday's, but hospitalizations grew slightly, with a net increase of nine people in hospital for the virus and four more in intensive care.

The current totals are 259 hospitalized and 69 in intensive care.

Based on numbers from the last 28 days, the province says unvaccinated people are now 20.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The province's total tally of active cases has dropped swiftly over the last couple of weeks and now stands at just 4,067.

That number dipped below 5,000 on Oct. 12 for the first time since August and then hovered around that benchmark before dropping by almost 20 per cent.

This is a developing story that will be updated.