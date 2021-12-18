MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Saturday that 3,631 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and hospitalizations due to the disease skyrocketed by 35.

Of the new cases, 2,320 were reported in people who were double-vaccinated more than seven days prior, 122 in those who had received one dose more than 14 days ago, and 1,189 people were unvaccinated or received one dose less than two weeks prior.

There are now 1,322 active outbreaks and the positivity rate in Quebec is 8.9 per cent.

Of the 64 patients who checked into Quebec hospitals, 34 were unvaccinated or received one dose less than two weeks prior to check in, one person received a single dose of vaccine more than two weeks prior, and 29 were double-vaccinated more than seven days prior.

There are now 347 patients receiving care for COVID-19, including 74 people in intensive care wards, an increase of 12.

Two more people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

The province is reporting that around 25,000 people over 70 have received their third booster dose of vaccine.

Premier Francois Legault posted a frank message on his Facebook page detailing the grave situation the Omicron variant presents to the province.

"It's hard to imagine. We've never seen anything so disturbing since the beginning of a pandemic," he wrote.

Legault added that many volunteers signed up to help administer booster shots as soon as possible to the most vulnerable, health-care workers and then the general population.