MONTREAL -- Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Saturday that she has received a positive COVID-19 test and will remain in isolation.

"Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19," she wrote on Twitter. "I will continue my virtual activities during my isolation."

She was tested Friday after a member of her entourage tested positive.

Malheureusement, j'ai reçu un résultat positif à un test de la COVID-19.



Je poursuivrai mes activités en virtuel pendant mon isolement.



La variant Omicron est très contagieux. Restons prudents et respectons les règles de santé publique. Nous traverserons ensemble cette vague. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 18, 2021

"Being double vaccinated, I am fortunately experiencing few symptoms of the virus," she said in a statement, adding that she and her team have contacted all people that have been in contact with the mayor over the past few days.

"I would like to invite Montrealers to be very careful as the year comes to a close," she said. "The Omicron variant is particularly contagious and no one is safe. Once again, we must show resilience and solidarity, but we will get through this new wave together."

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson also announced that he was going into isolation for eight days after testing positive. He said he was doing well and had no symptoms.

On Thursday, Quebec Minister of Education Jean-François Roberge announced that he was forced to be placed in isolation until December 25 following a positive test for COVID-19.

In a statement on Twitter, the minister clarified that he was placed in preventive isolation since December 13.