Quebec is reporting 16,461 new COVID-19 cases on the last day of 2021, bringing the total number of people infected to 603,068 since the start of the pandemic.

As a result of soaring infection rates across the province, the government introduced stricter measures Thursday, including no private gatherings, the closing of restaurant dining rooms, places of worship and more.

The province's health officials also confirmed 13 more deaths, a total of 11,724.

The positivity rate in Quebec is now 31.7 per cent and the seven-day average is 11,706.

There are currently 1,522 active outbreaks.

On Dec. 30, a total of 55,446 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are now 1,063 people in Quebec hospitals. Of that, 151 people are in intensive care, up by 13.

Of the new cases, 2,718 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 704 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 13,039 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, 110 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; four are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 147 are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 0.8 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 10.3 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 81,573 more vaccinations in the province in the last 24 hours.

As of Dec. 30, a total of 7,270,919 Quebecers, or 89 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,664,340 people, or 82 per cent, have received two.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 1,342,165 Quebecers, or 16 per cent, have received it.

Quebec health officials did not provide an update on variant cases for Dec. 31.