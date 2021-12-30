MONTREAL -- The Quebec government will reintroduce a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Dec. 31, Premier Francois Legault announced Thursday evening.

Dining rooms will also close, and private gatherings will be limited to family bubbles, Legault announced at the press conference, where he was joined by Health Minister Christian Dube and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

"I know we're all tired, but it's my responsibility to protect everyone," said Legault.

Places of worship are also closing except for funerals of up to 25 people. Indoor sports are cancelled outright. Stores will be closed on Sundays for the next three weeks.

-- More details to come. The press conference is still in progress. Click here or watch the video above to tune in to Quebec's 5 p.m. update