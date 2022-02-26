As Quebec gets set to lift its telework order for office staff, the province reported 53 fewer hospitalizations on Saturday and ICU numbers dropped by five.

There are now 1,479 people in Quebec hospitals receiving treatment after 83 patients checked in and 136 were discharged.

Fifty-three of the new patients were over 60 years old with 31 of those triple-vaccinated, 11 double-vaccinated, nine unvaccinated, and two with unknown vaccination status.

Of the 30 patients under 60, five were triple-vaccinated, 12 double-vaccinated, eight unvaccinated and one having received one dose of vaccine. One patient's vaccination status was unknown and three patients were under four and ineligible to receive a dose of vaccine.

There are now 100 patients in ICUs after five were admitted or transferred to a unit. Of the five new patients, two were over 60 and triple vaccinated, one was under 60 and double-vaccinated, one was under 60 and unvaccinated and one was under five years old.

There are now 709 active COVID-19 outbreaks and out of the 16,987 PCR tests that were analyzed, 1,175 came back positive.

The province added 14 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus since the start of the pandemic to 13,969.