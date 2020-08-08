MONTREAL -- After reporting no new deaths for two days, Quebec public health authorities reported Saturday that four people have died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and one death occured before July 31.

The total number of people who have died in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 5,692.

Authorities also announced that 126 more people have tested positive for the virus bringing the total in the province to 60,367 since the start of the crisis.

The number of hospitalizations also rose Saturday with three more people receiving treatment in the province's hospitals for a total of 155. Of those, 23 patients are in the intensive care ward, an increase of four.

On Aug. 6, 17,973 tests were performed, which is 1,606 more than were performed Aug. 5. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to the daily updates).