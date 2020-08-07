MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Friday that 108 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

For the second day in a row, no one has died due to the virus, authorities said.

The new cases brings the total number of infections in the province to 60,241.

The Island of Montreal reported 38 of the new cases, 30 were in Monteregie and 19 were in the Lower Laurentians.

The number of deaths in the province remains the same as it did Wednesday at 5,687.

Thirteen fewer people are receiving treatment in Quebec hospitals for a total of 152. Of those in the hospital, 19 remain in intensive care, the same number as Thursday.

Health-care professionals analyzed 16,367 tests on Aug. 5, which was 675 less than analyzed on Aug. 4. (Quebec releases its testing data two days prior to its daily updates).