MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Friday that 1,259 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The new cases bring the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 129,699.

The new cases are 38 more than the average of the past seven days which was 1,221.

The Institute of Public Health reports that there are 11,599 active cases, and that 1,526 more people have recovered from the disease for a total of 111,326 (86 per cent of the total cases).

Quebec is also reporting 32 more deaths. Since Thursday, nine people died due to the disease in addition to 22 deaths that occurred between Nov. 13 and Nov. 18, and one death which occurred at an unknown date

The province also withdrew two deaths which investigators found not to be attributable to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 6,774 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by double digits in the province with 27 fewer people receiving treatment in Quebec's hospital for a total of 624. Of those, 96 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of five.

Health-care professionals analyzed 34,703 samples Nov. 18. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

REGIONAL DATA

Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean continues to be hard hit by COVID-19 reporting 213 new cases (3,820 total). The only region with more new cases is Montreal which reported 294 new cases (47,909 total).

The population in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean is just over 275,000, while Montreal's is over 2 million.

Monteregie reported 159 new cases (18,509 total), Quebec City reported 138 new cases (10,504 total), and Lanaudiere reported 105 new cases (10,127 total).

Lanaudiere saw a major jump in reported deaths with nine (293 total), as did Moneregie with six (820 total).

Three deaths were reported in Chaudiere-Appalaches (114 total), Quebec City (400 total) and Montreal (3,589 total).

ACROSS CANADA

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, there are 318,440 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Canada and 11,303 people have died.

The following is a breakdown of the cases across the country:

Quebec: 129,699 confirmed (including 6,774 deaths, 111,326 resolved)

Ontario: 100,790 confirmed (including 3,451 deaths, 84,716 resolved)

Alberta: 42,797 confirmed (including 451 deaths, 31,964 resolved)

British Columbia: 24,960 confirmed (including 321 deaths, 17,207 resolved)

Manitoba: 12,482 confirmed (including 198 deaths, 4,655 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 5,651 confirmed (including 32 deaths, 3,553 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,155 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,067 resolved)

New Brunswick: 392 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 343 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 308 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 294 resolved)

Nunavut: 84 confirmed

Prince Edward Island: 68 confirmed (including 64 resolved)

Yukon: 26 confirmed (including 1 death, 22 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed (including 10 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

-- with files from The Canadian Press.