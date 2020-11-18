MONTREAL -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Quebec remained high Wednesday though it was below the past week's average case number.

Quebec reported 1,179 new cases Wednesday, which is 93 fewer than the average increase over the past week, which was 1,272. With Wednesday's number, the seven-day average is now 1,243.

Public health officials reported that 127,233 people have now contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.



Quebec reported that 35 more people have died due to the disease, and the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 6,710.

In the past 24 hours, eight people died due to the disease in addition to 19 deaths which occurred between Nov. 11 and Nov. 16 and six deaths which occurred before Nov. 11. Two people also died at an unknown date.

The number of hospitalizations rose by 14, and there are now 652 people receiving treatment in the province's hospitals. Of those, 100 are in the intensive care ward, the same number as Tuesday.

Health-care professionals analyzed 25,165 samples Nov. 16. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).



Of the total number of cases across the province, 108,625 have recovered from the disease, an increase of 1,299.

The Quebec Institute of Public health reports that there are 11,898 active cases in the province.



REGIONAL DATA

The highest increase in cases was reported in Montreal with 280 new cases (47,415 total), followed by Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean with 167 new cases (3,366 total), Monteregie with 133 new cases (18,209 total), and Lanaudiere with 117 new cases (9,904 total).

With a population of 276,368 (compared with over two million in Montreal) the situation in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean remains a major concern for public health agencies.

Nine deaths were reported in Monteregie (806 total); five in Quebec City (393 total) and Lanaudiere (277 total); three in Chaudiere-Appalaches (110 total) and the Laurentians (327 total); two in Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (242 total), Montreal (3,579 total), and Outaouais (67 total); and one death was reported in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (82 total), and Gaspesie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine (37 total).