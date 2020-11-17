MONTREAL -- In a press conference Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said the plan is not finalized for the Christmas period, but one is taking shape: to keep children home after the holidays as a type of society-wide circuit-breaker before school restarts.

"Our main obsession and our major topic of discussion right now is what will we be able to do for the holiday season?" Legault said, adding that the government is hearing from many citizens asking for news.

People are saying "I have to plan for the holiday season, I have to get ready -- how many people will I be inviting?" Legault said.

He said he wanted to help. "For people who need to prepare their tourtières and all that, I want to be able to tell people how many people they'll be able to invite," he said.

Legault said it's already clear that big gatherings of dozens of people will not be allowed.

What the government is trying to plan around is the possibility of small family holiday celebrations.

"What we are looking at is perhaps extending the Christmas break after Christmas and New Year's," he said, "so there can be a type of quarantine for children before they go back to school.. following these holiday gatherings."

But the details still aren't clear, he said.

"That's what we're weighing. Do we add a third week or a fourth week?" for example.

The government plans to make an announcement in the next few days.