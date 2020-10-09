MONTREAL -- The number of COVID-19 cases spiked again in Quebec with public health authorities announcing Friday that 1,102 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the province is now 84,094.

Authorities also announced that four people have died due to the disease in the past 24 hours in addition to 13 who died between Oct. 2 and Oct. 7, one person who died before Oct. 2, and four deaths which occured at an unknown date.

The number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in the province is now 5,936.

The number of hospitalizations also increased Friday with eight more people receiving treatment in the province's hospital for a total of 433. Of those, 67 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of one.

Public health professionals analyzed 29,387 samples Oct. 7. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.