MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Sunday that 1,094 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

During the same period, Quebec reported no new deaths due to the virus, but three people are reported to have died between Oct. 11 and Oct. 16, one person died before Oct. 11, and two deaths occurred at an unknown date.

Two deaths were reported in the Quebec City region, and one death was reported in Outaouais, Chaudiere-Appalaches, Monteregie and the Laurentians.

Montreal's number of new cases remains the highest in the province and the island reported 235 new cases Sunday (39,203 total). Quebec City, however, reported a record high with 227 new cases Sunday (7,144 total), and teh Monteregie reported 161 new cases (13,639 total)

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the province is now 93,391 since the start of the pandemic, and 6,038 people have died.

Hospitalizations in the province continue to rise in Quebec, with authorities reporting 10 more people being admitted to the province's hospitals for a total of 527. Of those, 88 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase of three.

Authorities reported that 957 more people have recovered from COVID-19, and the total number of recoveries is now 78,559 (84 per cent of the total cases).

Health-care professionals analyzed 22,650 samples on Oct. 16. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).