MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 1,038 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 94,429.

Six more deaths have been added to the provincial toll, for a total of 6,044, including two from the past 24 hours and four more from previous dates.

There are now 532 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, which is an increase of five from the number reported on Sunday. Of those in hospital, 92 are in the intensive care ward, which is an increase of four over the past 24 hours.

Quebec City reported a bulk of the province's new cases on Monday with 272 (total 7,416), followed by Montreal with 193 (total 39,396) and Monteregie, with 174 (total 13,813). Laval reported 62 new cases (total 6,673), Lanaudiere reported 59 (total 6,225) and Mauricie reported 57 (total 3,592).

As of Monday, 79,529 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is 970 more than the reported recoveries on Sunday.

Quebec reported that it analyzed samples of 21,613 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 17 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).