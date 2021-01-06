Quebec recorded 2,641 new cases of COVID-19 and added 47 deaths on Wednesday, as hospitalizations spiked by 76.

That brings the total number of people infected in Quebec since the beginning of the pandemic to 217,999, of which 184,904 have now recovered.

There are 24,603 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Total deaths now come to 8,488. Among those 47 newly reported deaths, 13 occurred in the last 24 hours, 28 between Dec. 30 and Jan. 4, five occurred before Dec. 30 and one happened at an unknown date.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 76 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,393. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by eight, for a total of 202.

The province administered 6,221 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday, for a total of 38,984.

On Jan. 4, the province conducted 31,470 COVID-19 tests, for a total of 38,984 (the province reports its testing figures two days after they are conducted).

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was once again the most affected region, adding 846 new cases, for a total of 76,826 since March.

Following Montreal, Montérégie added the second most new cases, with 436 (30 793 total), and then Laval (293 new, 18,127 total).

Next in line, Lanaudière (189, 16,087), Chaudière-Appalaches (169, 9,030), Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec (160, 10,523), and Quebec City (153, 18,928).

QUEBEC BRACES FOR STRONGER LOCKDOWN

Rumours circulating around the next phase of the provinces lockdown are expected to come to a head on Wednesday evening, when François Legault will hold a highly anticipated press conference, potentially announcing a province-wide curfew.

A government source confirmed to CTV News that the curfew is on the table. Now, according to a report from La Presse, Premier François Legault is expected to impose new stay-at-home orders starting at 8 p.m., enforced by police fines.