MONTREAL -- There are now 5,715 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 60,917.

That’s up six from the total of 5,709 deaths reported Wednesday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 104 from the total of 60,813 announced a day earlier.

There are 149 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down two from the 151 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 23 are in intensive care, up three from the 20 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday is 53,441, up 171 from the 53,270 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 12,218 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 569 from the 11,649 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).



