Eight employees of Costco Lebourgneuf, in Quebec City, have tested positive for COVID-19, public health has announced.

Massive screening was set up as a result to test the 450 or so employees, said the regional director of public health for the Capitale-Nationale area said in a statement released Thursday.

All cases, as well as their contacts, are in isolation and the risk of transmission to customers remains low given the hygiene measures in place in the store, it said.

Customers who visited the establishment between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14 and who are concerned can, however, visit Place Fleur-de-Lys, where screening takes place.

As for Costco employees, they are all encouraged to get tested whether they have symptoms or not.

The store has since been completely disinfected.

Public health may adopt new measures according to how the situation evolves.