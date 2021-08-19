MONTREAL -- On Thursday, 12 million vaccine doses were administered into Quebecers' arms, marking an important milestone in the mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

Quebec added 436 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while hospitalizations due to the virus also increased by three for a total of 91.

Of the 436 new cases, 375 (or 86 per cent) of them are from people who are not adequately vaccinated, according to the figures from the ministry of health. Two weeks must have passed from a second dose to be considered adequately vaccinated.

The number of people in the ICU was lowered by one, which means there are now 27 people in intensive care.

No new deaths were recorded, however, the ministry of health corrected the death tally to 11,277 since the start of the pandemic "due to one death not attributable to COVID-19."

A total of 368,629 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Quebec, which is an increase of 269 from the day before.

Quebec’s public health institute (INSPQ) is reporting another increase in active cases. There are now 3,285 active cases, which is up by 168 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Quebec is 2.4 per cent. Active cases have on a steady rise in recent weeks.

Health-care workers analyzed 18,155 samples on Aug. 17.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 42,012 shots were given out in the last 24 hours, but when shots given to Quebecers outside of the province were factored in, the province had officially reached th 12-million milestone.

To date, 85 per cent of eligible people over the age of 12 have received one shot of the vaccine, while 74 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.