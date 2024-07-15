Quebec RCMP seize 63 kilograms of cocaine stashed inside grand piano, arrest four

Quebec RCMP say they seized 62.7 kilograms of cocaine hidden in the walls of a grand piano during searches in the Lanaudiere region and the Sherbrooke, Que., area.

They arrested four people on July 12 allegedly involved in a conspiracy to import and traffic the drugs, following a tip from Homeland Security Investigations, a United States law enforcement agency.

RCMP say they also seized $10,000 in cash and several electronic devices.

The four arrested are Billy Donais Cadieux, 26, of St-Felix-de-Valois; Pablo Hernandez, 52, of Baie d'Urfe; Michael Dubois, 37, of St-Denis-de-Brompton; and Juan Diego Hernandez, 28, from Laval.

All four will remain detained until their court appearance on July 17.

They face charges of importation and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and conspiracy.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 15, 2024.