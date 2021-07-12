MONTREAL -- Quebec is investing over $4 million dollars in Montreal to restore some of the city's iconic churches.

Minister Resposible for the Greater Montreal Area Chantal Rouleau along with Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy announced Monday that $4,069,476 will go into the following seven projects:

Christ Church Cathedral Montreal, bell tower spire restoration: $1,600,000

Saint-Esprit-de-Rosemont Church Montreal, bell tower masonry restoration: $1,400,000

Saint-James Church Montreal, pinnacle and buttresses masonry restoration: $240,000

Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette Church Montreal, roof restoration: $175,000

Église de Saint-Joseph Montréal, atrium, windows and doors restoration: $182,476

Église de Saint-Édouard Montréal, roof restoration: $280,000

Sanctuaire du Saint-Sacrement Montréal, atrium restoration: $192,000

"In order to recall our past and to nourish our memory, we must protect this heritage which constitutes a privileged tool of knowledge on the history of Quebec. This heritage is not only religious, it is also cultural and social," said Roy in a news release.

The money comes from the Protection, Transmission and Enhancement of Religious Culture Heritage program that received $15 million for 2021 from the Ministry of Culture.

A news release from the ministry said that the program will pay 80 per cent of the project costs.

"I am convinced that the restoration of these seven religious heritage buildings will benefit not only the cultural vitality of the city, but also the economy and tourism of the entire region," said Rouleau.