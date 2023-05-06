Quebec public security officials say 89 communities affected by spring flooding

The Mares River flows through Highway 138 after a major spring flood forced the closing of roads and major highway, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Baie Saint-Paul Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot The Mares River flows through Highway 138 after a major spring flood forced the closing of roads and major highway, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Baie Saint-Paul Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon