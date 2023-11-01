Quebec public sector workers are striking on Monday. How will services be affected?

More than 400,000 public sector workers in Quebec are slated to strike on Monday, meaning some services will be interrupted in schools and health-care settings across the province.

Unions in the Commont Front alliance (CSN, CSQ, FTQ AND APTS) are headed to the picket line after rejecting the Legault government's latest offer earlier this week.

Here's a breakdown of which services will be affected on Nov. 6.

HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES

Some workers in the health and social services sector, such as lab technicians, nutritionists, physiotherapists, psychologists and social workers, will strike on Monday.

However, because of rules surrounding essential services, they'll work at a roughly 80 per cent capacity rather than forgoing their duties altogether.

Nurses are not part of this strike action. Their union, the Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) -- unaffiliated with the Common Front -- has voted instead to strike on Nov. 8 and 9.

CTV News reached out to health and social service centres (CISSS/CIUSSSs) across Montreal, Laval and the Montérégie region, most of whom said that the strike could cause a slowdown of services Monday.

However, they said emergency, intensive and obstetric care would be maintained at normal levels.

"We are aware and sensitive to the impact this situation could have on users. Rest assured that we are working in collaboration with union organizations and the [Ministry of Health] to limit the effects of this strike on the population," reads one statement from the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'île-de-Montréal.

ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOL

Tens of thousands of teachers across Quebec will strike from midnight until 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The situation may vary from one school to the next, as different teachers are affiliated with different unions.

But as far as the Montreal area's English school boards are concerned -- namely EMSB, Lester B. Pearson, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, New Frontiers and Riverside -- classes will start in the late morning or early afternoon, usually around 11 a.m.

The same applies to the region's French school services centres: the CSSDM, CSSMB and CSSPI.

School buses will also be cancelled in the morning, resuming in the afternoon.

The exception is buses with the Transco carrier, where drivers launched a separate, unlimited strike on Tuesday.

DAYCARE

Quebec's public daycares and childcare centres (CPEs) will run as usual on Monday.

But childcare services operated through schools will be unavailable in the morning (most school boards say the service will resume for the after-school period).

CEGEP

Many CEGEP instructors will also strike on Monday, lasting from midnight to noon.

Classes will be cancelled throughout the morning, resuming in the afternoon.

As for Universities, they will not be affected by the strike.

OTHER SERVICES

Other government services, such as provincial courthouses and the auto insurance board (SAAQ), are not expected to be impacted by the strike.

The same goes for Crown corporations like Hydro-Québec and the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ).