Quebec common front rejects government offer, strike still looming

Union heads say they're still prepared to strike after rejecting Quebec's most recent contract offer.

Three Quebec public sector union federations representing around 430,000 workers have joined together in a common front during labour negotiations. Their members voted in favour of a one-day strike on Nov. 6, which could lead to more action later.

Sonia LeBel, the chair of Quebec's Treasury Board, said in a news release earlier in the day that the government is offering salary increases of 14.8 per cent over five years.

She says she hopes to reach a deal before the end of the year, but the unions' response suggests they won't unless the government is prepared to offer more.

Francois Enault, first vice-president of the Confederation des syndicats nationaux, says the offer is 11 per cent lower than what the province offered the Surete du Quebec -- an offer which was ultimately rejected.

It's also lower than the 30 per cent increase members of the province's legislature voted to grant themselves earlier this year.

WHAT DID QUEBEC OFFER?

That 14.8 per cent increase is split into base salary increases, bonuses and incentives.

LeBel offered a base salary increase of 10.3 per cent, up from the province's previous offer of 9 per cent.

An additional three per cent was also offered "to respond to work organization challenges." The government says that extra leeway could incentivize hiring in secondary school and evening-shift coverage in health-care centres, for example.

The government also offered a lump sum of $1,000 for all employees within the first year of the new collective agreement, comparable to a 1.5 per cent salary bump. New hires and workers earning less than $52,000 yearly would also get a one per cent bonus.

FILE: Sonia Lebel is Quebec's Treasury Board president. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

'RESPONSIBILITY' FOR EACH TAX DOLLAR: LEBEL

In her news release, Lebel called the proposal "significant." Earlier in the week, she and the premier had spoken publicly about raising their offer on Sunday, and union leaders had responded via the media with cautious optimism.

"We must not forget that this negotiation must lead to gains for both sides," wrote LeBel on Sunday in the news release, which was published in French.

"Yes, we need to pay public employees better, but I also have the responsibility to ensure each dollar from taxpayers' pockets is maximized."

-- Published with reporting from The Canadian Press