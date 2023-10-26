Some parents will need to find other rides as school bus drivers to strike on Halloween

School boards in the Montreal area sents letters to parents on Thursday advising them that some local bus drivers will go on strike on Halloween.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) said the strike only affects those riders who take Transco buses.

"This will have a major impact on all our students and families," a release from the EMSB reads. "Our level of implication is quite limited since school bus drivers are not employees of the EMSB."

The school board said that teachers have been asked not to hold exams, tests, or evaluations on that day as some students may be absent and those who stay home will not be penalized.

"Schools will do their best to be flexible in understanding that some students may be late in the morning," the release reads.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board sent out a similar letter and listed the buses that will be affected.