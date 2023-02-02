Quebec public health to provide update on respiratory viruses

For the first time in 2023, the Quebec director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, will provide an update on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious respiratory diseases in Quebec.

Boileau will be joined by Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh, a pediatrician and microbiologist-infectiologist at CHU Sainte-Justine.

WATCH LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Quebec public health update

Quach-Thanh is also the president of the Quebec immunization committee (CIQ), which has a mandate to advise the Health Ministry on vaccination strategies in Quebec. Therefore, it's likely she will provide clarifications on recommendations for vaccination against COVID-19.

Opposition parties made it clear on Thursday morning that the public health messaging needs to be reframed.

Quebec Solidaire parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said that the guidelines have been difficult to follow for several weeks and even several months.

"I think I'm a relatively informed man, and even I often have trouble following and understanding exactly what the Quebec government's recommendations are," he said. "Everyone has understood that we've entered a new stage in the management of the pandemic, but the importance of clear, simple, concise communication remains."

On the Parti Québécois side, MNA Pascal Bérubé also wants to know where the province is with COVID-19.

"In the last few weeks, there have been people wearing masks and people not wearing masks. Everyone is on their own, but clear instructions are needed," he asked, "Are we still in a pandemic?"

Bérubé said he's worried that by ceasing to hammer home the message to protect oneself against the virus, Quebec are relaxing on measures, and that could have consequences for the health network, which is already in rough shape.

According to the Ministry of Health's daily update, there have been five additional deaths related to COVID-19, but all occurred more than a week ago. In hospitals, 1,439 patients have the coronavirus, including 452 who were hospitalized specifically because of the disease. Of these, 25 people are being treated in an intensive care unit.

In addition, 2,230 health-care workers are off the job due to precautionary withdrawals, isolation or pending test results.