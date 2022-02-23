Quebec authorities estimated a few weeks ago that a full quarter of the population caught Omicron over the course of December and January, or about two million people.

That wasn't quite right, Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau said Wednesday. Actually, further study has suggested the number is more like three million.

Many of the uncounted cases were among children, he said, a vast number of whom were exposed to the virus during the fifth wave.

That's a key fact for the upcoming season, Boileau said. Going into a period of reopening, and especially with schools' March Break coming up, he said the risks the province is taking are "calculated."

Further exposure for children can be seen in light of how much the virus has already circulated, he said.

The news this week that the province plans to lift the school mask mandate as of March 7 was met with anger, partly from teachers, who said they felt it was a slap in the face.

Boileau said the province considers it a priority to abandon children's mask use at school for kids' social and educational needs, letting them interact more freely, and especially to give a hand to "vulnerable" children who have more difficulty learning or socializing.

"We do know that there are benefits [to not wearing] masks... for socialization, for learning aptitudes, and namely for kids that will have a problem with speech, language or other things related to... their capacity for learning," he said.

The province is also trying to make it a "controlled risk" by still requiring students to wear masks while circulating outside of their classrooms.

Getting rid of masks in wider society won't happen immediately, however, health authorities said. Boileau said masks are still "very useful" in containing the spread of the virus.

"We don't have a schedule for stopping at the moment, because we want to have a chance to see the impact of our easing of measures," said Marie-France Raynault, a senior health advisor.

The epidemiological situation can change very fast, she said, and it's important to build in cushions like this.

"If everything goes well," the province will be picking a firm date to ditch masks for adults, she said. When asked if it was fair to say that would happen by the end of April, or at least this spring, she said again it's too early to set a time.

When it comes to the risk to children, Raynault said that Quebec authorities are watching other parts of the world and what happened when they stopped requiring school masks, including Scandinavian countries where the change seemed to go well.

She said the province is thinking not only of children with learning difficulties or other serious problems, but also children who are just "shy, who have more trouble talking to others" while wearing a mask.

"I think the risk is low for children -- they're not very sick when they they get COVID, but the [social and educational] risk is high for vulnerable children, and they have suffered lots since the beginning of the pandemic and we have to take care of them also," she said.

Montreal authorities on Wednesday put their own estimate at just over one million infected by Omicron in the city region, or about a third of the Montreal population, but Boileau said he suspected that will also turn out to be an undercount.