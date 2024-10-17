Opposition wants free parking back at Claude-Robillard Sports Complex

The City of Montreal's official opposition, Ensemble Montreal, is joining forces with some local sports clubs and associations to demand that free parking be reinstated at the Claude Robillard Sports Complex in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The city announced in September that new parking restrictions would be in place at the complex, which includes soccer fields, hockey rinks, pools and many other sports facilities.

"Users of the Claude-Robillard Complex come from all corners of Montreal and even Quebec, and many depend on their cars for access," said Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough mayor Dimitrios Jim Beis. "By imposing this new tax on motorists, the Plante administration is compromising access to sports activities. This demonstrates a blatant disconnect with the reality on the ground."

Currently, paid parking is in effect 24/7, and it costs $2.50 an hour or up to $11 per day for the 450-spot parking lot.

The City of Montreal said the lot was frequently used by people not using the complex, reducing the spaces for those who need them.

The opposition party and its allies say the pay parking rules were sprung on those using the complex without prior consultation.

The opposition says the cost per day for athletes, trainers and coaches is "senseless."

They argue, for example, that refs who get paid $ 25 per game would lose a third of their income in parking fees, and that public transit is not an option for many athletes who come from out of town to use the facilities.

"Having had the honour of participating in the Olympic Games, I train six times a week," said Olympian archer Virginie Chénier. "Like many athletes, I live outside the city and public transportation, which requires three hours round-trip with all my equipment, is not a viable option. The parking cost of $11 per day represents a financial burden of about $2,500 per year."