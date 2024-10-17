MONTREAL
    • Quebec Solidaire calls for a Montreal summit on the homelessness crisis

    Quebec Solidaire (QS) is calling on all levels of government to form a summit on the homelessness crisis in Montreal.
    Quebec Solidaire (QS) is proposing the organization of a Montreal summit on the homelessness crisis, bringing together provincial, federal and municipal elected officials, as well as transit company representatives and community experts.

    Faced with the homelessness crisis in Montreal, which is reaching "alarming levels," QS wants, in the next few weeks or months, to "gather at the same table" politicians from all walks of life, explained QS spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois at a press briefing in Montreal on Thursday morning.

    "We're worried, very worried. We're experiencing an unprecedented homelessness crisis," said Nadeau-Dubois. "It's a national crisis, but the epicenter is in Montreal, this crisis started here, at Place Émilie Gamelin, but it's now spreading everywhere."

    According to Nadeau-Dubois, it is vital to prevent homelessness from becoming an issue of polarization and political division in a context where "in the next three years, there will be three elections on Montreal territory, at municipal, provincial and federal levels."

    Only "concerted and transparent action" can "protect the most disadvantaged while responding to the legitimate concerns of citizens." reads the letter sent by QS to the other parties in the National Assembly.

