Quebec premier will speak about the environment at UN next week in rare honour

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, discusses Quebec’s greenhouse gas reduction plan during a press conference on Friday May 19, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Quebec Premier Francois Legault, discusses Quebec’s greenhouse gas reduction plan during a press conference on Friday May 19, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News