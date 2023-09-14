Quebec premier will speak about the environment at UN next week in rare honour
Quebec Premier François Legault will speak about the environment at the United Nations in New York next week, the Canadian Press has learned.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invited Legault to attend the UN General Assembly and participate in the first Climate Ambition Summit.
It's rare for a Quebec premier to receive such an invitation, and the honour is seen in government circles as a recognition of Quebec's efforts to combat climate change.
No other Canadian province has been invited to this major event.
According to the provincial government, Quebec produces the fewest greenhouse gases (GHGs) per capita in North America, and 99 per cent of its electricity comes from renewable sources.
Quebec has also adopted a target of reducing its GHG emissions by 37.5 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030, and is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050.
On May 19, the Legault government also announced an update to its Plan for a Green Economy, equipped with a $9 billion budget over five years.
Antonio Guterres has stated that the "climate breakdown has begun," reflecting on unprecedented temperatures over the summer.
July and August were the hottest months on record, according to the European observatory Copernicus.
The Climate Ambition Summit honours state, civil society and business leaders who are "taking the lead in implementing credible and concrete measures to reach the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degree Celsius target and bring climate justice to people hit hard by the climate crisis," reads a UN explanatory document.
Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette will accompany Premier Legault to New York for three days next week, from Monday to Wednesday.
Together, they'll present Quebec's efforts in the fight against climate change and participate in a round-table discussion with members of the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA), of which Quebec is a member.
The BOGA brings together states that have renounced the exploitation and exploration of hydrocarbons on their territories.
It will be an opportunity for Quebec to shine on the international stage, it is said, in a context where Premier Legault is making big announcements concerning the development of the battery industry.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 14, 2023.
