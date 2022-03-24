Quebec Premier Francois Legault tests positive for COVID-19

Quebec Premier François Legault tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon.

The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.

"This afternoon, I started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. I took a screening test and received a positive result," he wrote. "I feel good."

He said he'd continue working from home over the next five days, as prescribed by the province's isolation guidelines.

"We're seeing a rise in cases lately: the virus is present in Quebec," he added. "Let's continue to be careful. We'll get through this together!"

"I wish you a quick recovery, Francois!" wrote Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

"Take care of yourself, boss!" wrote Culture and Communications Minister Nathalie Roy, a member of Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) party.

His diagnosis came the day after Quebec's interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau told reporters he had advised regional health boards to prepare for an incoming rise in cases across the province.

The projected spike in cases coincides with the arrival of Omicron's BA.2 subvariant in Quebec, which now accounts for about half of the province's daily infections.

The province stopped short of declaring a sixth wave of the pandemic in the province as the health ministry is monitoring a rise in cases.

1/2 Cet après-midi, j’ai commencé à ressentir des symptômes de la COVID-19. J’ai passé un test de dépistage et j’ai reçu un résultat positif.



Je me sens bien.🙂 — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 24, 2022

The spike has already started in Quebec. For the second day in a row, the province reported more than 2,000 new positive PCR tests for COVID-19 on Thursday. That number, however, is likely an undercount since PCR tests are only available to select groups.

In addition, 1,096 Quebecers declaired they had received positive results on a rapid test. The positivity rate for PCR testing also rose to 15 per cent on Thursday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.