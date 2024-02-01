Quebec premier curses when integrity questioned at news conference

Quebec Premier François Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday.

Legault was responding to questions about members of his party receiving money from mayors with a promise that they would be able to meet with Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) ministers.

"People have some doubts, and I think it's important for me because politics is tough. I make decisions that are not always supported by all the population, but one thing I cannot accept is that we put in question my integrity. S---," he said.

Legault said he wants his ministers to continue meeting with mayors and other stakeholders, but not in exchange for money.

It is not the first time the premier has been caught cursing on a hot mic.

In 2021, Legault responded with an expletive to Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon's claim that he violated COVID-19 lockdown measures by snowboarding in his backyard with his children.

"I think all politicians have to be careful with families. It's so tough for our children when their fathers are hurt about some comments," he said at the time. "S---. Please don't get the children involved."