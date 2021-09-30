MONTREAL -- Quebec's political parties are clashing over whether the COVID-19 vaccine passport should be used in the National Assembly.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) and the Liberal Party (PLQ) want to impose it in parliament, but the Parti Québécois (PQ) and Québec Solidaire (QS) disagree.

Representatives of the four parties are planning to meet on Thursday evening to make a concrete decision.

Together, the CAQ and the Liberals do hold a majority and will most likely be able to impose the rule.

In a press conference Thursday morning, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon argued politicians should follow orders from public health officials -- who did not recommend using the passport at the National Assembly -- and not politicize the issue.

According to him, imposing a vaccine passport could further anger many Quebecers who are already unhappy with the elected officials.

He states the vaccine passport is required for non-essential activities, while parliamentary democracy, according to him, is essential.

QS parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois maintains the National Assembly has a duty to set an example by complying with the advice of Public Health.

"As Public Health does not recommend the passport for the Assembly, we must comply with this recommendation," he argued.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 30, 2021.