    • Quebec police watchdog investigating death during operation in Saguenay

    The Quebec police watchdog (BEI) confirmed on Monday morning that one person died during a police intervention in the Chicoutimi district of Saguenay, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
    Quebec's police watchdog confirmed on Monday morning that a person died during a police operation in the Chicoutimi district of Saguenay.

    The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) launched an investigation involving the Saguenay police force at 5:30 a.m. in connection with the death of a person during an intervention.

    Four BEI investigators are expected to arrive on the scene in the afternoon, said spokesperson Jérémie Comtois.

    They are still working to determine what happened but were able to confirm that no shots were fired.

    The police operation has forced the closure of Racine Street between Riverin and Labrecque streets for an indefinite period.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 26, 2024.

