Quebec police seize weapons, cash, drugs at routine accident stop
Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers in Laval got more than they bargained for after a call about a minor highway accident resulted in two arrests and the discovery of weapons, cash and drugs.
Two men could now face charges related to impaired driving and drug trafficking, according to a statement released by provincial police.
On Friday, Oct. 14, at about 12:25 a.m. SQ patrollers responded to an accident on Highway 640 West near Highway 15 in Boisbriand.
The report says they found one vehicle that had gone off the road and another that was stopped in the wrong direction on the Highway 15 exit ramp.
Police say the 21-year-old driver in the exit told them he’d been coming to the aid of the 23-year-old driver who had gone off the road.
Both men took breathalyzer tests and were then arrested for impaired driving, the SQ said.
After searching their vehicles, police seized the following items:
- two Airsoft weapons
- a BB gun with ammunition
- two knives, one a prohibited weapon
More than:
- $2,600 in Canadian cash
- 100 counterfeit U.S. $100 bills
- 35 cannabis vaping cartridges
- 200 grams of cannabis
- 4 grams of cocaine
The SQ suggests the men could also be charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.
