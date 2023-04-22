Quebec police searching for missing 89-year-old man from Vaudreuil-Dorion

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking the public to aid in locating a missing 89-year-old man from Vaudreuil-Dorion, just west of Montreal.

The SQ says Real Lalonde was last seen Wednesday around 8 p.m. leaving his home on Loisirs Street driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Cruze with the license plate Z92 JEQ.

He is 5'9", weighs 178 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. He has a goatee and a lump on the right sight of his neck.

"Those close to him have reason to fear for his health and safety," the SQ said.

Those who see Lalonde are asked to call 911 or the SQ's info-centre at 1-800-659-4264.

Chevrolet Cruz - FILE PHOTO.