MONTREAL -- The Quebec provincial police (SQ) is asking for the public's assistance in locating 79-year-old Jeannine Giroux Bourbonnais, who is missing and may be in danger.

Bourbonnais was last seen Saturday around noon as she was leaving to go to Vaudreuil-Dorion from Les Cedres.

Her family has reason to fear for her health and safety, police say.

Police say she may be in the Grenville or Vankleek Hill area of Ontario.

She left in a black Hyundai Accent with the license plate J07 LRD.

She is around 5' tall and weighs 152 pounds with brown hair with blonde highlights.

She wears black glasses and carries a large light brown purse.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts they are asked to call 911 or the SQ's confidential line at 1-800-659-4264.