Quebec police search for man, 82, last seen in Pincourt walking his dog

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating Maurice Beauregard, an 82-year-old man missing since Sunday.

Beauregard was last seen on May 21 in Pincourt on Île Perrot, west of the island of Montreal.

He was reportedly wearing a brown and beige long-sleeved shirt and a light brown cap, walking with a beige and white Shih Tzu dog towards Duhamel Road.

He is 5'3", weighs 120 lbs and has white hair with blue eyes.

Police say there's reason to fear for Beauregard's health and safety, noting that he has cognitive issues that may cause disorientation and memory loss.

An SQ command post has been established on De l'Île and Des Merisiers Street, and several police resources are deployed in search of Beauregard, including a dog handler, an equestrian team, officers on ATVs and an SQ helicopter.

Anyone with information on Beauregard's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call the SQ criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.